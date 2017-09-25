NASCAR Against Anthem Protests at New Hampshire Motorspeedway

Athletes on football teams across the country knelt Sunday in protest after President Trump called for the firing of athletes who choose to protest during the National Anthem.

One sport you likely won’t see participation in the protests is NASCAR. NASCAR issued a statement saying “Our respect for the national anthem has always been a hallmark of our pre-race events.”

Team Owner, Richard Childress said “Anybody that works for me should respect the country we live in. So many people gave their lives for it. This is America,” Childress, a NASCAR Hall of Famer said, via the Associated Press.

Childress, was not alone. Hall of Fame driver Richard Petty also said that “Anybody that don’t stand up for the anthem oughta be out of the country. Period. What got ’em where they’re at? The United States,” Petty said, adding that any protester within his organization would be fired.