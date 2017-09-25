Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton & Vince Gill Honor Reba McEntire

By Annie Reuter

The Grand Ole Opry was the place to be for country fans on Friday night (September 22) as the venue celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Reba McEntire’s Opry debut. In addition to McEntire taking the stage, surprise appearances were made by Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill.

After Underwood performed three songs of her own, the singer joined McEntire to duet on the country legend’s Grammy-winning hit “Does He Love You.”

“It’s always an honor to be on this stage, especially tonight. You are an inspiration to us all,” Underwood said to McEntire following their performance.

McEntire then shared with the audience that both she and Underwood are from Oklahoma, not too far away from each other.

“Here we are, two little ‘ol gals from Oklahoma getting to be on the stage at the Grand Ole Opry,” McEntire marveled.

McEntire first played the Opry on September 17, 1977. Later in the evening, she reflected on the celebration.

“It was a lot of fun. It was nerve-wracking; it was scary. This means the world to me,” she continued. “It’s been a wonderful 40 years. I couldn’t have done it without you, and I wouldn’t have wanted to!”