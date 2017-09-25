Shania Twain Shares Photos From New Movie ‘Trading Paint’

By Anthony Donatelli

Shania Twain took to Instagram last week to share her excitement about working on John Travolta’s the new film, Trading Paint.

“A veteran race car driver and his son, a fellow driver, overcome family and professional conflicts, balancing competition, ego, resentment and a racing nemesis to come out stronger on the other side,” reads an official synopsis on IMDB.

Twain will play the role of Becca, although it remains unclear as to what her relationship is to the other characters.

This won’t be Twain’s first time on the big screen, as she had a cameo as herself in 2004’s I Heart Huckabees.

Trading Paint is set for release in June 2018. Check out the photos below.