The Merle Haggard Memorial Overpass Will Soon Be

By Darlene Evans
The late great Merle Haggard has received a stretch of highway in his home state of California that bears his name.

The Interstate 5-Highway 44 interchange in Redding California will now be called the “Merle Haggard Memorial Overpass.”   It’s about 10 miles west of Palo Cedro where Merle lived when he died.

Two local radio personalities in Redding helped get the funding for the project that Sen. Ted Gaines was in on too.  : )

The official dedication ceremony will be held on October 25.

One day I hope to take a drive on the Merle Haggard Memorial Overpass in Cali.   : )

