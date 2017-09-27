Goodwill Worker Finds $39,000 In Purse

By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Goodwill, grannys purse
A money changer counts US dollar banknotes for customers in Jakarta. (Photo credit: BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty Images)

Assistant manager at a Goodwill store found $39,000 in a purse that was donated.   Kindell Keyes who is the assistant manager at Goodwill worked with employees and found the two brothers who donated the purse.

The brothers had been cleaning out their late grandmothers home where she died recently at the age of 101.

Kindell said….”The money didn’t belong to me, I believe in karma. You do good, good things happen to you, so I’m not going to keep something that don’t belong to me.”

Have you ever donated something and gone back to retrieve it?

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

KISS Kicks Off South Florida Hometown Football Tour
Text on the 10’s WEEKDAY To Win Tix To Stars & Guitars!

Listen Live