Goodwill Worker Finds $39,000 In Purse

Assistant manager at a Goodwill store found $39,000 in a purse that was donated. Kindell Keyes who is the assistant manager at Goodwill worked with employees and found the two brothers who donated the purse.

The brothers had been cleaning out their late grandmothers home where she died recently at the age of 101.

Kindell said….”The money didn’t belong to me, I believe in karma. You do good, good things happen to you, so I’m not going to keep something that don’t belong to me.”

Have you ever donated something and gone back to retrieve it?