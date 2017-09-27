Hugh Hefner Dead at 91

By Dina B
(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy)

The iconic founder of Playboy passed away earlier today. Playboy confirmed Hefner died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones. 

Hefner founded Playboy in 1953 with Marilyn Monroe on the very first cover. The magazine landed huge celebrities after that- including Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson, Madonna, Sharon Stone, Naomi Campbell and Drew Barrymore just to name a few. 

Playboy stopped publishing nude photos in 2016 but went back to them this year after Hugh’s son, Cooper, became chief creative officer. 

RIP Hef

