Pitbull Helps Cancer Patients In Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria

Pitbull is helping the people of Puerto Rico after the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria. Mr.305 has sent his private plane to Puerto Rico so that cancer patients stranded after Hurricane Maria could be brought back to the U.S. for treatment. Pitbull told the New York Daily News, “Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part.”

Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban also loaned the Mavericks team plane to one of his players so they could deliver needed supplies to PR as well as bring back their family member following Hurricane Maria.