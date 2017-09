Scotty McCreery is engaged!!! According to Taste of Country Scotty popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal during a hike up their favorite North Carolina Mountain on Tuesday. Scotty shared pics of the special moment on Instagram showing with the caption, “SHE SAID YES!!!” No word on an exact wedding date but the couple did hint that it could happen in 2018.

SHE SAID YES!!! A post shared by Scotty McCreery Official (@scottymccreery) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT