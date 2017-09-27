Taylor Swift Laments Not Stapling Cat Ears

By Robyn Collins

Taylor Swift has given fans another behind-the-scenes look at her record-breaking music video for “Look What You Made Me Do.”

In the clip, Talor walks around the set and complements the cast and prop team. Then, she explains the absurdity of the segment they’re about the shoot.

“The absolute idiocy of this scene is that we’re robbing a streaming company as if they have a vault of cash and all the girls are shoving money into their really well-coordinated, primary color, awesome Gucci outfits wearing ridiculous kitten masks,” she says.

Suddenly, she realizes something. Swift picks up a kitten mask and says, “Obviously, if it was, like [my cat] Olivia, though, she’d be like, here (she folds down the ear on the mask), which we should’ve thought of.”

But even Swift can’t think of everything, “We really, really should’ve stapled her ears. Why?! God, you get the best ideas after it’s too late.”

Check out the goofy clip below.