Miranda Lambert Announces 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies Tour

By Annie Reuter

Miranda Lambert will kick off 2018 with a headlining tour. The Livin’ Like Hippies Tour will begin on January 18 in Greenville, South Carolina and run through March 24 in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Jon Pardi will open the entire 23-city tour and Brent Cobb, Turnpike Troubadours, Lucie Silvas, The Steel Woods, Sunny Sweeney, Ashley McBryde and Charlie Worsham will perform on select dates.

Tickets go on sale October 6. For a complete list of tour dates, see below.

1/18 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Arena

1/19 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

1/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

2/1 – Tacoma, WA @ TBD

2/2 – Spokane, WA @ TBD

2/3 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

2/8 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

2/9 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

2/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

2/15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

2/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

3/1 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

3/2 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

3/3 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

3/8 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

3/9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

3/10 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

3/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

3/16 – St. Louis, MO @ ScotTrade Center

3/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

3/22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

3/23 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

3/24 – Winston Salem, NC @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

