NFL Player Donates His 1st Game Check To Help Hurricane Victims

By Darlene Evans
CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 14, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Did you see where Deshaun Watson … rookie quarterback for the Houston Texans donated his first game check to 3 ladies who work in the NRG stadium cafeteria?   $27,353.

Yep… they were affected by the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.  : (

Deshaun said…

“For what you all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate you all, so I wanted to give my first game check to y’all to help y’all out in some type of way.”

Deshaun walked in the cafeteria with envelopes wrapped in ribbon.

“Hopefully, that’s good and that can get you back on your feet. And anything else y’all need, I’m always here to help.”

Deshaun has emphathy …his family received similar kindness when he was younger.   His family was the recipient of a house built by Habitat for Humanity.

 

 

 

