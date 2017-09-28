Will Fans Stand And Link Arms During The Anthem Tonight?

Last Sunday Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers STOOD for the anthem and linked arms with his teammates.

Tonight the Packers play the Bears and Aaron is hoping the 81,441 fans in the stands will emulate he and the team in a show of unity.

Aaron said….“But we’ve got to come together and talk about these things and grow as a community, as a connected group of individuals in our society, and we’re going to continue to show love and unity, and this week we’re going to ask the fans to join in as well and come together and show people that we can be connected and we can grow together.”

Other players said…

“Those of us joining arms on Thursday will be different in so many ways, but one thing that binds us together is that we are all individuals who want to help make our society, our country and our world a better place. We believe that in diversity there can be UNI-versity. Intertwined, we represent the many people who helped build this country, and we are joining together to show that we are ready to continue to build.

“Let’s work together to build a society that is more fair and just.”