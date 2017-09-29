American Idol Has It’s 3rd Judge

By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: American Idol, Luke Bryan
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

TMZ says we could get the official word tonight that judges 2 and 3 will be Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie joining Katy Perry on American Idol.  Of course … i told you about Luke a while back.   We were waiting on judge #3.  : )

They are suppose to start shooting Tuesday so they better make it quick. : )

Word is Katy Perry is making $25 million… Ryan Seacrest making between $10 and $12 million …. Luke Bryan signed for about $13 million and Lionel Richie is close to $10 million.

Nice little paycheck for doing something you LOVE.   Right?   : )

 

 

 

