American Idol Has It’s 3rd Judge

TMZ says we could get the official word tonight that judges 2 and 3 will be Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie joining Katy Perry on American Idol. Of course … i told you about Luke a while back. We were waiting on judge #3. : )

They are suppose to start shooting Tuesday so they better make it quick. : )

Word is Katy Perry is making $25 million… Ryan Seacrest making between $10 and $12 million …. Luke Bryan signed for about $13 million and Lionel Richie is close to $10 million.

Nice little paycheck for doing something you LOVE. Right? : )