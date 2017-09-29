Maren Morris Plots ‘Renegade Revival Run’ Small Club Tour

By Scott T. Sterling

Maren Morris fans on the West Coast and near San Antonio, Texas, are in for a real treat.

Morris has revealed that she’s doing a short small venue tour dubbed the “Renegade Revival Run.”

“You CANNOT take the country outta me,” she posted on Twitter. “Doing a tiny honky tonk run next Spring!”

The four-date tour opens April 11 with a pair of shows in Bakersfield, CA, at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace, followed by a show on the outskirts of Southern California at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown on April 13.

The lone Texas show is set for May 4 at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels.

Tickets for all four shows go on sale Friday, Oct. 13.

