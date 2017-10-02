Jason Aldean Calls Las Vegas Mass Shooting “Beyond Horrific”

A shooting at The Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip is being called the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. As of 7:30 this morning at least 50 people were killed and more than 200 others were wounded according to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

The gunman, who has been identified as Stephen Paddock, was killed by police on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino where it is believed the gunfire originated from.

Jason Aldean was performing on stage when the gunfire began but was able to escape unharmed. Jason later took to Instagram saying, “Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Las Vegas!