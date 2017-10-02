Jason Aldean Calls Las Vegas Mass Shooting “Beyond Horrific”

By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Instagram, Jason Andean, Route 91 Harvest Festival, Shooting, Stephen Paddock
Route 91 Harvest country music festival. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

A shooting at The Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip is being called the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. As of 7:30 this morning at least 50 people were killed and more than 200 others were wounded according to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

The gunman, who has been identified as Stephen Paddock, was killed by police on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino where it is believed the gunfire originated from.

Jason Aldean was performing on stage when the gunfire began but was able to escape unharmed. Jason later took to Instagram saying, “Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Las Vegas!

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text on the 10’s WEEKDAY To Win Tix To Stars & Guitars!
Compete In College of Hollywood Knowledge For $100

Listen Live