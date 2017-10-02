Maren Morris Officially Releases ‘Dear Hate’ in Response to Vegas Attack

Maren Morris has officially released her unreleased track “Dear Hate,” in response to the shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night that has left over 50 dead and more than 400 injured.

“I wrote this song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking when I’ll put it out,” she wrote. “I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there’s never a right time. Hate is everywhere, and I’m sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. There’s what it’s here for. Here is ‘Dear Hate.’ Any cent I see from this I’m donating to the Music City Cares Fund. #LovesGonnaConquerAll.”

Morris had previously made a version of the track available via Soundcloud in July of 2016, in response to the shooting deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile as well as the Dallas police officers who were killed by sniper fire.

Listen to “Dear Hate” below.