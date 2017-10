America is grieving today in wake of the horrific shooting at the Route 911 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas last night that started at 10:08 p.m. while Jason Aldean was performing. 22,000 people. : (

A lone gunman… Stephen Paddock… 64 years old rained gunfire on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. Paddock had more than 10 rifles in his room and multiple rounds of ammo.

As of this writing 406 people were transported to hospitals… 50 people are dead.