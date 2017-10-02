Video of Jason Aldean Performing as Shots Broke Out

By Dina B
Jason Aldean was performing when the shooting began last night in Las Vegas. He and his band were able to scramble to safety as bullets reportedly ricocheted onto the stage.

At this time, there are 58 dead and over 500 injured in the horrific shooting by 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, who was located in a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Jason, his band and team are all safe.

This video shows Jason performing when shots broke out and then he and bandmates ran for cover. 

 

