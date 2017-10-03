Disney Working on ‘Hocus Pocus’ Remake

By Dina B
Filed Under: bette midler, disney, Disney Channel, Hocus Pocus, Kathy Najimy, remake, sarah jessica parker
(Photo by Steven Diaz/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

Fans of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” have been begging for a sequel for years, so imagine the surprise after learning Disney is working on a remake instead. The worst part a remake without the original cast. OH NO THEY DIDN’T!

The project will have a totally new cast and original director Kenny Ortega will be involved, according to Deadline.

Hocus Pocus was centered around the Sanderson Sisters, three witches played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The 1993 classic is still to this day one of my favorite Halloween staples.

The internet exploded with posts much like the ones below, not in favor of the remake and I’m sorry, I agree. 

