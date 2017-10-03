Luke Combs Pays Tribute to Vegas Shooting Victims with ‘Kimmel’ Performance

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Luke Combs was caught in the line of fire during the tragic shooting incident at this year’s Route 91 music fest in Las Vegas.

Thankfully, he along with his band and crew were able to escape unscathed. In honor of the 59 people killed and hundreds more injured during the attack, Combs performed “Used to You” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (Oct. 2).

“Tonight, the band and I were scheduled to tape a performance at Jimmy Kimmel Live! to air on TV later this fall,” Combs wrote on Twitter. “While we were on set today, Jimmy asked if I would be willing to perform a song tonight to honor last night’s fallen; I immediately agreed and we will be playing ‘Used to You.’

“Music is the great healer,” he continued. “In this overwhelming darkness, I believe we will find hope when we rise together. Evil will not win. Fans, it is the blessing of my life to get to make music with you and for you every day. Tonight, may we find light and hope in the chaos.”

Watch the performance below.