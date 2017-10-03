Maren Morris Dedicates “Dear Hate” To Las Vegas Shooting Victims

By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Dear Hate, Las Vegas, Maren Morris, Vince Gill

Maren Morris released “Dear Hate,” featuring Vince Gill, in response to the horrible shooting in Las Vegas that claimed the lives of 59 innocent people. She tweeted, “Hate is everywhere and I’m sick of not doing enough. In the darkest tunnel, there is still love and music.”  Maren also went on to say she will donate every cent she makes from this song to help victims of the Las Vegas Concert Shooting by donating to Music City Cares.  If you want to donate click here.

