Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley Shares Impromptu Backstage Bocce Game

No ping pong table, no problem.
Photo: Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Lady Antebellum are performing in Manchester, England tonight, but their backstage area is missing a critical element: a ping pong table.

That’s not going to stop the group’s Charles Kelley from a little friendly pre-show competition. The singer posted a video of himself and a crew member playing an impromptu game of bocce using fruit.

“Pre-show competition before our show tonight in Manchester! No ping pong so we must improvise,” Kelley wrote.

Check out the cute clip below.

