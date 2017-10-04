Luke Bryan is Now a ‘Jeopardy!’ Question

By Robyn Collins

Georgia-born country superstar Luke Bryan has wracked up many musical accolades. Now, the singer has officially joined the league of artists that have been used in a Jeopardy! question.

Other musicians that have been featured in the form of answers or questions on the highly successful TV game show include Miley Cyrus, The Flaming Lips, Sigur Ros, The White Stripes, and Fall Out Boy.

Bryan reacted to the news with muted enthusiasm, simply writing “I made it.”

Check out the post below.