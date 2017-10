President Trump and First Lady visited victims in the Las Vegas Shooting earlier today and as they entered a hospital room of one of the victims, Thomas Gunderson stood up, even on his injured leg.

Gunderson, was running near Mandalay Bay Sunday night when one of the shooter’s rounds pierced his leg.

According to Gunderson’s FB post despite his injury when they entered the room, he said “I will always respect my country, my President and my flag.”

This is so very moving and patriotic in my book.