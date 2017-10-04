Today Is National Taco Day : )

Here’s a reason for a party! National Taco Day! : )

We Americans consume more than 4 BILLION TACOS every year. Half of our population eats Taco Bell at least once a month.

The word “taco” literally translates … “to plug” a small hole … also a “light lunch” in Mexican Spanish.

It was originally a name that Mexican miners used to describe thin sheets of paper wrapped around gunpowder used in the mines.

Taco Bell first started as Bell’s Hamburgers and Hot Dogs in San Bernadino California back in 1950. It’s founder Glen W. Bell, Jr. took advantage that his stand was located in a Hispanic neighborhood and started selling “crispy hard shell” tacos at 19 cents each.

What is YOUR favorite taco place? Mine is… Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar in Fort Lauderdale. Love to make my own too. I LOVE TACOS!! – Darlene Evans