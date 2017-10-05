Blake Shelton Has a Sweet Tweet for Gwen Stefani’s Birthday

By Robyn Collins

Country superstar Blake Shelton and his rockstar girlfriend have been going strong since 2015, and there are tweets to prove it. The duo became close while working on The Voice together, and for two years now they’ve been very generous with their online love notes to each other. Birthdays are no exception.



Blake has posted his sweetheart’s new album cover as his profile photo even though he is promoting his own album Texoma Shore, which comes out November 3. And now he has posted a sweet birthday message for Stefani: “Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! Why don’t you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!!”

Check out Blake’s sweet tweet below.