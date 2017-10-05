Chris Young Dedicates ‘Go Rest High On That Mountain’ to Las Vegas Victims

By Robyn Collins

Country singer Chris Young gave his first performance since the violence in Las Vegas last night (Oct 4) at The Big Fresno Fair.

The singer opened his set with a cover of Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” dedicating it to the victims of the mass shooting.

“I was in Vegas the other night. I heard this song a lot, I’ve never attempted to sing it because I have a huge amount of respect for the guy who did it originally,” Young told the audience. “But I’m going to give it my best. Music can heal.”

“I hugged my family and talked about what I was going to do this week as far as this show that I’m going to play tonight,” Young said in a video message to fans before the show. “I’m a musician. Music can heal. So I’m hoping that this is a night of trying to do that for a lot of people that are here.”

Young was offstage during the horrific assault at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas that occurred while Jason Aldean was performing.

See footage of Chris’ performance below.