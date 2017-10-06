Luke Bryan’s Announces New Album ‘What Makes You Country’

By Robyn Collins

Luke Bryan has just announced his next album What Makes You Country will be released on December 8.

“My favorite part of making a new album is getting to collaborate with the songwriting community in this town” said Luke. “It is important to me to continue to push myself to grow on all levels and I feel like we did that on this project. Making and performing music never gets old and I can honestly say I am having the time of my life. I will be forever grateful to every fan who sings along each night.”

Check out the full tracklisting for Luke’s new release below.

1. What Makes You Country

2. Out Of Nowhere

3. Light It Up

4. Most People Are Good

5. Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset

6. Bad Lovers

7. Drinking Again

8. Land Of A Million Songs

9. Like You Say You Do

10. Hooked On It

11. She’s A Hot One

12. Hungover In A Hotel Room

13. Pick It Up

14. Driving This Thing

15. Win Life