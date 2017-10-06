Zoo Miami Performs “Precedent-Setting” Double Root Canal On Giant Otter

By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: Otter, Root Canal, Vicuna, Zoo Miami
A Giant River Otter. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Zoo Miami doctors performed a double root canal on a 4.5 year old giant otter.  According to Zoo Miami’s Facebook page Ticuna, a “highly endangered 50-pound otter had broken both of her upper canines, exposing the pulp and creating what was certainly severe pain.”  The zoo also added that Ticuna is “doing swimmingly well following a precedent-setting double root canal.”

More from U-Turn Laverne
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text on the 10’s WEEKDAY To Win Tix To Stars & Guitars!
Compete In College of Hollywood Knowledge For $100

Listen Live