Zoo Miami doctors performed a double root canal on a 4.5 year old giant otter. According to Zoo Miami’s Facebook page Ticuna, a “highly endangered 50-pound otter had broken both of her upper canines, exposing the pulp and creating what was certainly severe pain.” The zoo also added that Ticuna is “doing swimmingly well following a precedent-setting double root canal.”
Zoo Miami Performs “Precedent-Setting” Double Root Canal On Giant Otter
A Giant River Otter. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)