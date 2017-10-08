Listen To Win Tickets To Halloween Horror Nights 2017

Step right into some of the most pulse-pounding moments in horror history at Universal Orlando Resort™ Halloween Horror Nights™, the nation’s premier annual Halloween event. On select nights September 15th through November 4th, the streets of Universal Studios Florida™ theme park come alive with hordes of horrifying mutants, monsters and maniacs.

You’ll be immersed in the worlds of the biggest names in horror as you explore terrifying haunted houses, make your way through multiple scare zones where creatures lurk around every turn, enjoy outrageous live shows, and experience many of the park’s most exciting rides and attractions. Add Halloween Horror Nights–nine-time winner of Amusement Today’s “Best Halloween Event” Golden Ticket award–to your daytime fun at Universal Orlando Resort™ for the ultimate in thrills and chills.

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando™ transports guests to a paradise in the heart of the tropics. Blue waterfalls cascade over lush grounds, and in the distance, the calming sounds of steel drums call guests to take in the scenic views and ease into ‘island time’. Reminiscent of a leisurely estate in the heart of the tropics, every comfort has been built into this brand new hotel. With a luxuriously landscaped resort-style pool to the inviting island charm of the guest rooms and suites, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort is the perfect place to plan an unforgettable island escape. Guests of this on-site hotel enjoy exclusive benefits at Universal Orlando™ including Early Park Admission* one hour before the theme park opens to the public; water taxi and shuttle service to and from the Universal Orlando theme parks and Universal CityWalk™ and much more. Get ready to be transported to paradise.

Listen to The KISS 99.9 Morning Show and The 6 @ 6 PM to win a pair of tickets to Halloween Horror Nights 2017 (valid through November 4) and a pair of 1-Day Universal Orlando tickets with Park-to-Park access valid for admission to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure theme parks (valid through December 3).

