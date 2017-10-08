Play Ticket Tag For Florida Georgia Line Tix

Let’s play TICKET TAG!

What do you have to do to win?

Listen for the cue to call Monday – Friday at 7:20am, 9:20am, 10:20am, 12:20pm, 2:20pm, 4:20pm and 6:20pm.

Caller 9 will win a pair of tickets.

But be sure to pay attention because we’ll announce the winner’s name and city and you need to REMEMBER it.

Every hour, we’ll give you the cue to call and each Caller 9 has to know the previous winner’s name and city. If you get it right, YOU win a pair of tickets to see Florida Georgia Line on Saturday Oct 14, 2017 at Coral Sky Amphitheatre

So be sure to keep listening and know the name and city of the person who won the previous hour.

Good luck, and TAG, you’re it 😉

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES