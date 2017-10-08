KISS 99.9 and The Casino at Dania Beach is proud to present a new Rising Star Showcase featuring Fiona Culley at the Sunrise Bar inside the Casino at Dania Beach on Monday, October 9th, at 7:30 p.m. The show is FREE to KISS listeners…Must be 21 to attend.

Fiona is a British country artist who was born and raised in Staffordshire, England. Listen to her debut single “Act Like A Lady”

Find out more about Fiona Culley

The Sunrise Bar is located inside The Casino at Dania Beach located at 301 E Dania Beach Blvd, Dania Beach, FL 33004