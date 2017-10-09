4WD Vehicles Perfect for Country Living

If you live in the country, there’s a good chance you like country music, and if you live in the country, there’s also a good chance you need a vehicle with four-wheel-drive (4WD), that way you can do all of the work that most people with a lot of property need to do.

Whether you need to buy your teenager their first vehicle with 4WD or you need to get yourself a new 4WD, Miami Lakes Automall has plenty of options for you and your teen. The Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited are for those who live off the beaten path. All Wranglers come standard with Jeep’s Command-Trac 4WD system which provides shift-on-the-fly operation.

LEARN MORE >