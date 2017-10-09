Miami Dolphins Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster Resigns

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster announced his resignation just a few hours ago after a video circulated that showed Foerster taking a rolled up $20 bill and snorting a powdery white substance.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” Foerster said in a statement released by the Dolphins. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.

WARNING! Sensitive Material…