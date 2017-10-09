Text on the 10’s WEEKDAY To Win Tickets To Stars And Guitars!

Filed Under: Stars and Guitars

Text for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Stars And Guitars Sunday October 29th, 2017 At The Pembroke Pines City Center.

Monday – Friday at 8:10A, 11:10A, 1:10P, 3:10P, 5:10P, 7:10P

Listen all week long and when you hear the cue to text on the 10’s… text in that keyword to 9-6-7-5-0 for your shot at winning.

Stars and Guitars features some of country music’s most popular artists, including headliner Justin Moore.

The other top notch country stars in the line-up include Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Brett Young and Easton Corbin.

GOOD LUCK!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER ONLINE

 

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES

