Barber Lies On Floor To Cut Hair Of Child With Autism

A Canadian barber is receiving praise from social media after a pic of him lying on the floor cutting an autistic boys hair goes viral. According to the Miami Herald Franz Jacob, who owns the Authentischen Barbier in Ottawa, has several clients who are autistic and he is known to go out of his way to accommodate their needs.

6 year old client Wyatt Lafrenière is autistic and according to his mother he ,“doesn’t like his hair to be touched.” As a result Franz tries to make Wyatt’s experience less stressful. The two normally eat candy before Franz begins cutting his hair and sometimes when Wyatt gets uncomfortable in the chair the two end up on the floor to continue the snipping.

Franz told “Inside Edition,” that his secret is simply to have “patience and some love and a good pair of scissors.”