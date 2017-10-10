Gwyneth Paltrow Claims Harvey Weinstein Made Inappropriate Moves on Her

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is on indefinite leave from the company he co-founded while an internal investigation into numerous sexual harassment allegations against him is completed.

Now two of Brad Pitt’s exes revealed Weinstein made passes at them. Both Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow told the New York Times, Weinstein made an unwanted move.

Paltrow, said he got sexually aggressive with her in a meeting and her then boyfriend Brad Pitt later confronted him. Gwyneth told the New York Times the incident happened in the mid-’90s when she was only 22 years old after she was just cast in the movie “Emma.” Paltrow says she confided in Brad Pitt and he approached Weinstein at a movie premiere and told him never to touch her again.