Here’s The Lyrics Video To Eric Church’s New Song

Friday Sept 29th Eric Church was the headliner at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. The following Sunday is when the massacre occured.

Eric returned to the stage on October 4th and thru tears paid tribute to the victims of the shooting in a new song that was inspired by a fan of Eric’s who was the guy that sacrificed his life to save his wife during the shooting.

Eric said…

“Something broke in me on Sunday night when it happened, and the only way I’ve ever fixed anything that’s been broken in me is with music. “So I wrote a song.”

Thought I’d share just the words and music to Eric Church’s… Why Not Me.