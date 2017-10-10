Maren Morris Debuts ‘Dear Hate’ Live at First Show After Route 91

By Scott T. Sterling

Maren Morris debuted her song, “Dear Hate,” live at a show in Kalamazoo, MI, last week (Oct. 5). Morris has shared a video of the performance.

Related: Maren Morris Officially Releases ‘Dear Hate’ in Response to Vegas Attack

It was the singer’s first show since the tragic shooting incident at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas, and emotions were running high. Morris introduces the track by saying that normally her set would be over, but that she had one more song.

“I have had this song written for a few years and have always gone back and forth, like, ‘Do I release it? Do I not release it?'” Morris said to supportive crowd. “It’s such a specific song — so powerful, but, it’s very specific.”

“This is our first show since we played the Vegas festival,” she added. “So if we could just have a moment for those lives lost.”

Wiping away tears, Morris continued to address the crowd, saying that any money made from “Dear Hate” will go to victims of the Vegas shooting.

“I never thought I’d be performing [“Dear Hate”], honestly. But the message was so powerful the day we wrote it, and that was three years ago, and it rings even more true now, unfortunately. Music is such a healer, and you guys, as music lovers … one of the most powerful things you can do is just showing up here tonight. We’re not going to stop playing music. We’re not going to stop going to shows.”

Watch Maren Morris’ powerful performance of “Dear Hate” below.