Boy Scouts of America Announce Historic Change

By Dina B
Boy Scouts of America announced on Wednesday that girls will soon be allowed to become Cub Scouts and can earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout. The scouting board of directors voted unanimously to make the historic change.

Cub Scout dens, will be single-gender, either all-boys or all-girls. The larger Cub Scout packs will have the option to welcome both genders. A separate program for older girls is expected to start in 2019 and will allow girls to earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout, the organization’s highest honor.

The Boy Scouts of America organization has been all boys since it was founded over 100 years ago and the Girl Scouts organization has criticized the change. They believe it strains the century-old bond between the two groups.

My sister and I were both Brownies and Girls Scouts back in the day and I do think the bond between the girls, the mothers and leaders would be very different with mixed genders. What do you think?

 

 

 

