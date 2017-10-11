Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein In Instagram Video

Actress Lindsay Lohan shared a video defending disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In the now deleted Instagram story she said, ” I’m in Dubai, I’m home, and I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.” She also went on to say that,” he’s never harmed me or did anything wrong to me. We’ve done several movies together, and so I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So stand up.”

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple actresses in the past few day and now there are reports that Weinstein has entered a treatment center outside of the U.S. for sex addiction.