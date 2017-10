Watch this Red Sox fan try to keep his composure in class as the Red Sox are out of the playoffs and their season is over. : (

Watched this random Red Sox fan have his hopes and dreams crushed during class and it was absolutely electricπŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ #RIP pic.twitter.com/TkGlWkOAXI — Josh Buser (@jBuse33) October 9, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js