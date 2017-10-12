Arby’s Brings Back the Venison Sandwich

Arby’s is offering a second helping of its venison sandwiches nationwide later this month after a test run last year sold out within hours in five hunting-centric states.

Arby’s venison sandwich will include thick-cut, marinated venison steak and crispy onions topped with a juniper berry sauce on a toasted roll.

“The unique offering generated an outpouring of requests from hunters and meat lovers across the country hoping to try Arby’s take on venison,” the company said. “That hunt will end October 21, when Arby’s Venison Sandwich returns, this time at every Arby’s restaurant in America.”