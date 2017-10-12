Arby’s Brings Back the Venison Sandwich

By Dina B
Filed Under: Arby's, Arby's Venison Sandwich, Fast Food, Fast Food Chain, Venison Sandwich
(Photo PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Arby’s is offering a second helping of its venison sandwiches nationwide later this month after a test run last year sold out within hours in five hunting-centric states.

Arby’s venison sandwich will include thick-cut, marinated venison steak and crispy onions topped with a juniper berry sauce on a toasted roll.

“The unique offering generated an outpouring of requests from hunters and meat lovers across the country hoping to try Arby’s take on venison,” the company said. “That hunt will end October 21, when Arby’s Venison Sandwich returns, this time at every Arby’s restaurant in America.”

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Text To Win Sold Out Stars & Guitars Tix
Compete In College of Hollywood Knowledge For $100

Listen Live