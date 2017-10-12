Here’s The Nominees For The American Music Awards

This morning the 2017 American Music Award nominees were announced.
Garth Brooks was the only country artist that was nominated in the “all-genre” category.
The 2017 American Music Awards will air November 19th. It’s a 3 hour show from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Here’s the list of nominees on the country side. : )
TOUR OF THE YEAR….
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST COUNTRY
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST COUNTRY
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP COUNTRY
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM COUNTRY
Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know
Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1
Keith Urban, Ripcord
FAVORITE SONG COUNTRY
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”
Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”