Here’s The Nominees For The American Music Awards

This morning the 2017 American Music Award nominees were announced.

Garth Brooks was the only country artist that was nominated in the “all-genre” category.

The 2017 American Music Awards will air November 19th. It’s a 3 hour show from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Here’s the list of nominees on the country side. : )

TOUR OF THE YEAR….

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST COUNTRY

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST COUNTRY

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP COUNTRY

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM COUNTRY

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Chris Stapleton, From a Room:, Vol. 1

Keith Urban, Ripcord

FAVORITE SONG COUNTRY

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”