Text On The 10’s Weekend For House Of Horror Tickets

Miami’s largest Halloween Haunt experience will chill your bones.

For 17 years, the devilish minds behind House of Horror have ramped up the scare factor year after year, but this year, they’ve outdone themselves. Exciting new features are sure to send you home crying, or coming back for more.

It’s the House of Horror Haunted Carnival at Miami International Mall and this weekend, you’ll have a chance to win a four pack of tickets.

Just listen for the cue to text on the 10s… text in that keyword for your shot at winning.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER ONLINE

This contest runs Friday October 13th from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, October 14th from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

So keep listening to win that four pack of tickets to the House of Horror Haunted Carnival for a thrilling good time!

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES