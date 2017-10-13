Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Celebrate 5th Anniversary with Adorable Instagram Posts

By Scott T. Sterling

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are celebrating five years of marriage, and the country star shared his message of love for her to the world.

“5 years of marriage with this beautiful woman,” the singer posted on Instagram next to a photo of his family of four. “A lot has changed since our last anniversary. We have cried a little but have laughed and loved harder than we ever have. Love you baby! Here’s to so many more. You + me😍.”

“5 years ago tonight babe 💛 if this is 5 years, can’t wait to see what forever looks like 😘 I love you so much 💛💛” Lauren wrote on her Instagram account, sharing a photo of couple’s wedding day.

See the posts below.

