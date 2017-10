Halloween is right around the corner and Trisha Yearwood has already got her costume ready. In a teaser for her upcoming Halloween episode of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, she is wearing her famous husbands signature black and white checkered shirt that he wore for the cover of his 1992 album The Chase . Yes! Trisha is dressed up as Garth Brooks! According to Taste of Country the Halloween-themed episode airs tomorrow, October 14, on The Food Network.