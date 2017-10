Stars and Guitars 2017 is SOLD OUT so now the only way in is to win!

Listen all week for the cue to call at 7:05am, 11:05am, 1:05pm, 3:05pm, and 5:05pm and CALLER 9 will win a pair of tickets.

Stars and Guitars, which takes places Sunday October 29th at the Pembroke Pines City Center, features some of country music’s most popular artists, including headliner Justin Moore.

The other top notch country stars in the line-up include Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Brett Young and Easton Corbin.

GOOD LUCK!

