Scott Madaus was on location in Memphis reporting about a cougar that was on the loose when he was surprised by another kind of furry animal. As the cameras panned to show the woods where the cougar had been spotted a house cat stepped into his live shot and the rest in now internet gold! Enjoy!

omg this is everything pic.twitter.com/NxIaZzzzks — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 13, 2017