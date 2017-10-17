Company Yanks Anne Frank Halloween Costume

I have no idea why someone would even think this was good idea.

Online retailer HalloweenCostumes.com caught major flak Monday and rightfully so for selling a “WW2 Anne Frank Girls Costume.” The costume was yanked off of the website after catching major heat on social media but the damage is done.

A rep for the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect — a nonprofit supporting her legacy told TMZ, HalloweenCostumes.com’s gimmick is offensive and trivializes Anne’s suffering and the suffering of millions during the Holocaust.

This is so offensive…